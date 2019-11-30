Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 12

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Georgia's Bed and Breakfast, 123 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Rebecca Clifton.

➤ High Hope Service Center, 231 Simons Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surfaces. Observed debris in the top of the microwave. Observed organic matter on ice machine shield. Observed BBQ sauce bottles and box of juice stored on the floor in dry storage room. Store all food items six inches off of the floor. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ John's Place, 4 West Altman Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed food debris on slicer blade. Clean food contact surface. Observed sour cream in reach-in cooler past manufacturer discard date. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed pans stacked wet to dry. Observed debris on floor in walk-in cooler and in the bottom of the reach-in cooler. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils-Groveland Road

▲ Score: 99

Replace damaged seals on warmer. Inspector: Clifton.

➤ Orient Express, 15 University Plaza

▲ Score: 91

Date-mark any food items prepared and not used within 24 hours to be discarded within seven days of prep day -- egg rolls. Cloth on prep table. Keep in sanitizer in between uses; corrected on-site. Keep scoops without handles up out of bulk storage containers; corrected on-site. Clean crumbs/debris out of bottom of coolers/walk-in freezer. Inspector: Clifton.

➤ Subway #18965, 12399 Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 97

Observed walk-in cooler and bar coolers without thermometers. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Waffle House #910, 446 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed orange juice with out-of-date label which was past the 7-day mark. Observed wet-stacking. Observed build-up of grease under hoods. Inspector: Randall.





Sept. 13

➤ Bites on Brampton, LLC, 1212 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 96

Observed food prep worker with facial hair longer than 1/2 inch. Beard guard should be worn to prevent potential food contact. Observed debris on floor in food prep area. Clean floors periodically. Observed debris on food prep surfaces and equipment. Clean food prep surfaces periodically. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Days Inn, 616 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed food past dated label. Corrected on-site; discarded. Observed fridges without thermometers. Observed personal food items stored near other food items. Observed single-serve coffee sticks with individual wrappings. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Eagle Health & Rehabilitation, 405 South College Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed bread in kitchen on tray uncovered. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Langston Chapel, Langston Chapel Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed flies in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed cloth on prep table; keep in sanitizer in between uses. Observed deeply-pitted spatulas; handles on serving scoops no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Observed crumb accumulation on lids of bulk storage containers; clean thoroughly. Inspector: Clifton.

➤ Starbucks At Georgia Southern, 1 Georgia Avenue, P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 97

Observed sugar stored in food storage containers without label. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Statesboro Inn Restaurant, 106 South Main Street

▲ Score: 85

No certified food safety manager on staff. Observed bar soap at hand sink; need a dispenser. Food debris in microwave; clean thoroughly. Discard deeply-grooved cutting board. Inspector: Clifton.

➤ Westwood Nursing Center, 101 Stockyard Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed food service worker wearing a ring. Jewelry other than a single wedding band is not permitted when handling food. Inspector: Moore.





Sept. 16

➤ Ye Old Smokehouse, 21790 Highway 46, Pembroke

▲ Score: 96

Observed stains in bottoms of reach-in refrigerators. Rid kitchen of roaches; observed live bugs. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





Sept. 18

➤ Scratch Made Catering, 888 Seaborn Proctor Road

▲ Score: 93

Need certified food safety manager. Label honey; corrected on-site. Inspector: Clifton.

➤ Sushi With Gusto, 97 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 91

Food items in self-serve cooler were above 41 degrees F; discarded. All food in cooler/thermometers were calibrated on-site. Thermometers in cooler reading 50 degrees F and 46 degrees F. Turn cooler down or have repaired. Using time/temperature control for sushi rice, but no time marked on bowl. Rice temped at 112 degrees F and was cooling before being used. Employee labeled to be discarded within four hours. Discussed distributing prepackaged sushi products to other locations on campus for selling requires a permit from the department of agriculture. Inspector: Clifton.





Sept. 19

➤ Wendy's, 500 Fair Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed cheese in reach-in cooler not covered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed fan in kitchen with dust on the outside. Fans used in the kitchen must be free from dust and debris. Observed food debris in the bottom of food-warming oven. Clean non-food contact surface. Observed debris and hair net on the floors in women's bathroom. Bathrooms need to be cleaned and free of personal items on the floor. Inspector: Moore.





