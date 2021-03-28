Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in January and February by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public.

The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Jan. 25

➤ Chick-fil-A, GSU Union/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed debris on floor in walk-in cooler and reach-in freezer. Clean non-food contact surfaces. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ CookOut Statesboro Inc., 550 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed dented can stored in kitchen. Observed debris build-up on equipment. Observed debris build-up throughout. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Observed build-up on vent hood. Inspector: Kristen Smith.

➤ Gus Mart, 250 Forest Drive/P.O. Box 7992

▲ Score: 95

Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surface. Observed debris on floor in walk-in cooler and in microwave. Clean non-food contact surfaces. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Ruby Tuesday #3191, 724 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 93

Observed debris in microwaves. Clean all food contact surfaces. Observed debris throughout. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Starbucks At Georgia Southern, 1 Georgia Avenue/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed debris in walk-in cooler and in storage room. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Observed missing ceiling tile. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Your Pie, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 98

Clean cooler bottoms. Inspector: LaRon Randall.





Jan. 28

➤ Sonic At Buckhead, 880 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed non-potentially hazardous foods not hot-holding at 135 degrees F -- corn dog at 82 degrees F and chicken at 91 degrees F. All non-potentially hazardous foods must be hot-held at 135 degrees F or higher; food discarded. Inspector: Smith.





Jan. 29

➤ Portal Elementary School, 328 Grady Street, Portal

▲ Score: 96

Observed dish soaking in sink with a 0 ppm concentration of sanitizer. Check sanitizer levels daily to ensure proper sanitation; corrected on-site. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Portal High School, 27245 Highway 80 West, Portal

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.





Feb. 1

➤ Arby's, 622 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed damage to flooring in walk-in cooler and food prep area. Observed debris in reach-in and walk-in cooler. Observed paint chipping from shelving in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Moore.





Feb. 3

➤ Southeast Bulloch Middle School, 9124 Brooklet-Denmark Highway, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris accumulated on floors. Inspector: Randall.





Feb. 4

➤ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Feb. 10

➤ Scratch Made Catering, 888 Seaborn Proctor Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed debris in reach-in cooler. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Tandoor & Tap, 40 East Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed foods in reach-in cooler stored uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed minor debris accumulations. Inspector: Moore.





Feb. 11

➤ Comfort Inn & Suites, 17870 Highway 67

▲ Score: 99

Observed debris on floors. Clean floors. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Eagle's Nest, 225 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed dishes in hand-washing sink. Only use hand-washing sink for hand-washing. Inspector: Smith.





Feb. 12

➤ Georgia Southern University Golf Course, 1031 Golf Club Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Feb. 15

➤ PepperJack's Deli & Grill, 83 Parrish Street, Portal

▲ Score: 95

Discard all foods after 7-day discard date; food discarded. Observed bacon in reach-in with disposition date of 2/11. Discard all foods after 7-day discard date. Food discarded. Observed debris throughout. Clean floors, walls, ceiling. Observed grease build-up on vent hood. Inspector: Smith.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



