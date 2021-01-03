Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in November by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Nov. 3

➤ Del Sur Tacos & Cantina, 514 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed sugar container not labeled with common food name. All food containers must have common food name labeled. Observed utensils stored incorrectly in storage. Store utensils to protect lip-contact surfaces. Observed debris build-up on walk-in freezer floors. Observed employee drinks in kitchen area. All employee drinks must be in designated area. Inspector: Kristen Smith.

➤ Holiday Inn Express -- Statesboro, 425 South Main Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed milk in reach-in cooler with a use-by-date of 11/2. Food discarded. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Parkwood Foodservice, 12188 Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: LaRon Randall.





Nov. 4

➤ GSU Eagle Dining Services -- Dining Commons, 10 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 93

Observed can opener blade with food debris. Observed walk-in cooler/freezers without internal thermometers. Inspector: Marlin Tomas.

➤ Roundabout Cafe, 8091 Burkhalter Road

▲ Score: 99

Hand sink missing signage. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Waffle House #2310, 30 Eddie Rushing Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed debris in bottom of walk-in freezer and reach-in coolers. Clean non-food contact surfaces. Observed debris on equipment. Clean non-food contact surfaces. Observed grease build-up on vent hood filters. Clean vent hood filters. Inspector: Laura Moore.





Nov. 5

➤ Georgia's Bed and Breakfast, 123 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.

➤ Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, 526 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed non-potentially-hazardous foods -- chicken at 46 degrees F, 46 degrees F, 45 degrees F, 46 degrees F and 49 degrees F; ranch at 51 degrees F, Cole slaw at 50 degrees F -- in walk-in cooler temping over 41 degrees F. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or lower. Food discarded. Do not use walk-in until checked by health department. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Shogun Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar, 609 Brannen Street Unit #5

▲ Score: 77

Observed employee's personal drink without lid and straw. Observed dishes in the hand sink. Observed shrimp at 51 degrees F; corrected on-site. Date-mark any potentially-hazardous food items to be discarded within seven days of opening/prepping. Any food items not in original packaging should be labeled with a common name. Observed food debris accumulated in reach-in freezer and on counters. Inspector: Randall.

Reinspection score: 91 (Nov. 9)

Observed dishes in the hand sink. Observed the use of plastic bowls as scoops in flour and sugar containers. Plastic bowls removed. Observed "Thank You" bags being used as food storage. Observed food debris accumulated in reach-in freezer and walk-in cooler. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Taco Bell, 729 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 93

Observed foods uncovered in reach-in cooler. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed employee without proper hair restraint. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Three Tree Coffee, LLC, 441 South Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed employee prepping food without hair restraint. Observed spilled liquids in bottom of reach-in cooler and food debris in freezer/coolers. Inspector: Randall.





Nov. 5

➤ Krystal, 781 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed single-service cups stored without plastic sleeve. Observed debris build-up on equipment. Observed damage to wall in walk-in freezer. Repair wall. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Smith.





Nov. 9

➤ Emmy's Bubble Tea Lounge, 1100 Brampton Avenue Unit H

▲ Score: 95

Observed cleaning product (bleach) stored on shelf with dry storage foods. Separate cleaning products from food; corrected on-site. Observed utensils stored incorrectly. Store utensils to protect food-contact surfaces. Observed single-use items used to store foods. Do not use single-service items like Walmart bags and ice cream containers to store foods. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Fordham's Farmhouse, 23657 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 91

Observed chicken hot-holding at 121 degrees F and 114 degrees F. Chicken reheated to 165 degrees F. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 135 degrees F or greater. Chicken originally cooked at 2:15 p.m.; reheated at 2:50 p.m.; corrected on-site. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Surchero's of Statesboro, 885 Arch Way

▲ Score: 92

Observed organic matter on soda nozzles. Clean and sanitize food-contact surfaces. Observed sliced tomatoes stored in ice bath in vegetable prep sink. Sliced/porous vegetables must not be stored in ice. Do not cut tomatoes prior to ice bath. Observed debris on floors in food prep area. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Westwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 101 Stockyard Road

▲ Score: 80

Observed rotting tomatoes and oranges in walk-in cooler. Food discarded. Food must be in good condition. Observed walk-in cooler temping over 41 degrees F holding non-potentially-hazardous foods. Non-potentially-hazardous foods must be temping under 41 degrees F. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or lower -- milk at 48.9 degrees F, 47.8 degrees F, 48.0 degrees F; yogurt at 52.7 degrees F, bacon at 49.8 degrees F, lettuce at 52.2 degrees F, eggs at 50.0 degrees F; food discarded. Observed wall in dry storage needing repair of damage. Inspector: Smith.





Nov. 10

➤ Jimmy John's Subs, 100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 95

Observed food — pickles — stored uncovered in reach-in cooler. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed tea nozzles with build-up of debris. Clean nozzles daily. Keep food-contact surfaces clean. Observed employee drinks on shelf near food-contact surfaces. Designate area for employees' personal drinks. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Ocean Galley Seafood, 503 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 83

Observed organic matter build-up in soda dispenser; clean food contact surface. Observed fish/crab out of temperature; discarded. Observed seafood held under ice. Seafood may only be held under ice bath. Observed corroded microwaves that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Randall.

Reinspection score: 90 (Nov. 13)

Nov. 13

Rotten tomato in walk-in cooler; discarded; corrected on-site. Observed hand sink missing hand-washing sign; corrected on-site. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Zaxby's, 502 Fair Road

▲ Score: 89

Observed food handlers change gloves without washing hands between tasks. Observed scoop handle down into food. Observed food debris on floors and counters. Inspector: Randall.





Nov. 12

➤ El Sombrero #14, 879 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 82

Observed food stored uncovered in reach-in cooler. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed queso uncovered when not in use. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed debris in microwave. Clean all food-contact surfaces. Observed foods in both prep-top coolers temping over 41 degrees F. All foods must be cold-holding at 41 degrees F or less. Food discarded. Cheese at 48 degrees F, 49 degrees F, 48.7 degrees F, 48.4 degrees F; spinach at 59.4 degrees F, sour cream at 50.5 degrees F, Ranch at 47.1 degrees F. Observed queso from 11/11 cold-holding at 48 degrees F. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be cold-holding at 41 degrees F or less. Food discarded. Observed milk in reach-in cooler cold-holding at 47 degrees F' food discarded. Observed cheese from 10:30 a.m. in walk-in cold-holding at 46 degrees F; discarded. Observed guac in reach-in without date-mark; discarded. All food not used within 24 hours must be date-marked. Observed foods held in Walmart bags in walk-in. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Nikko's, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 92

Observed hand sink in kitchen and food prep area blocked. Hand sink must be easily accessible. Observed foods removed from their original container not properly labeled. Label foods. Observed grease and dust build-up on ventilation hood. Clean vent hood Inspector: Randall.

➤ Willow Pond Assisted Living, 4344 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed accumulation of food debris in reach-in cooler. Observed employee's personal food mixed with kitchen food; corrected on-site. Inspector: Randall.





Nov. 13

➤ Shane's Rib Shack, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Observed walk-in cooler not holding temperature at or below 41 degrees F. Non-potentially-hazardous foods received on truck today were relocated. Inspector checked invoice. All other Non-potentially-hazardous foods were discarded. Repair walk-in cooler within 72 hours. Discontinue use until cooler is repaired. Observed water accumulation in bottom of reach-in prep cooler. Observed food debris throughout kitchen. Clean floors, walls, ceilings and equipment. Inspector: Moore.





Nov. 16

➤ Morrison Health Care Food Service At East Georgia Regional Medical Center, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed debris build-up in microwave. Clean all food-contact surfaces; corrected on-site. Observed debris build-up on walk-in cooler floors. Clean floors. Inspector: Smith.

➤ The Coffee Cart, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



