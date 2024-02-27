Republicans say Georgia student's killing shows Biden's immigration policies have failed

Riley was a nursing student at Augusta University's Athens campus, after starting her college career at the much larger Athens campus of the University of Georgia. She was found dead Thursday after a roommate reported she didn't return from a morning run in a wooded area of the University of Georgia campus near its intramural fields.

Hundreds of students and faculty members gathered Monday afternoon for a vigil for Riley organized by her sorority sisters at the University of Georgia campus. Many people cried and members of Alpha Chi Omega held carnations, a symbol of the sorority.

"Laken showed devotion with every aspect of her life," said Chloe Mullis, president of the University of Georgia chapter of Alpha Chi Omega. "Doing things halfway just wasn't an option. We lost one of the brightest lights that has ever been."

Dabney Duncan, president of the University of Georgia Panhellenic Council, urged people to speak up about possible dangers to prevent further losses, referring to Georgia's bulldog mascot. "We all carry that responsibility now to ensure that there is not one more Dawg."

Riley's family planned a Friday visitation and Saturday funeral in Woodstock, Georgia, the suburb northwest of Atlanta where Riley graduated from high school.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement says Ibarra, 26, was detained by the Border Patrol on Sept. 8, 2022, after entering from Mexico near El Paso, Texas. He was released for further processing, according to ICE. It's unclear if Ibarra applied for asylum.

According to ICE, Ibarra was arrested by New York police on Aug. 31 and charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation. Ibarra was released before ICE could ask New York officials to hold him until immigration authorities could take him into custody, ICE said. New York officials said Sunday they had no record of the arrest.

Trump on Monday repeated a pledge to deport migrants if reelected, adding in a post on social media that "Biden's Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens!"

The White House expressed condolences to Riley's family and referred questions about the case to ICE and local law enforcement.

On Thursday, Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, an area that often sees large numbers of border crossings, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Trump will go to Eagle Pass, Texas, according to three people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

Kemp told reporters after a breakfast speech on the university campus to the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce that "we just have a nightmare in this country with mass migration."

"That is a failure of our system on multiple levels and at multiple times and it has resulted in a young woman's death," Kemp said during his speech. "That is inexcusable in any absence of any real effort by the Biden administration to step up and address this crisis, as they continue to ignore the calls for meaningful policy change that governors like me had made for well over two years."