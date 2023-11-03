Rep. Rick Allen seeking Spring interns in Washington office

Republican Congressman Rick Allen is seeking applicants to work in his Washington office for the 2024 Spring Internship Program. Allen represents District 12, which includes Bulloch, Candler, Screven, Evans and Jenkins counties.

All applications are due by Friday, November 17.

According to a release from Allen’s office, the internship program is open to college students and young professionals interested in learning about the legislative process and assisting with the responsibilities of a congressional office. Interns will perform a range of tasks including constituent outreach, legislative writing, and more, with the possibility of earning school credit.

“Working in a congressional office provides a unique opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge into how our government operates and network with individuals from all walks of life,” Allen said. “In our office, we employ a bottom-up approach to empower others to be the best they can be. Many of our past interns have used the skills gained during their experience to transition into a variety of successful career paths. My staff and I look forward to welcoming these talented young professionals in the coming months.”

Anyone interested in a spring internship may apply on Allen’s website: https://allen.house.gov/constituent-services/internships.htm