Rep. Lehman Franklin recognized at Greater Georgia’s Legislative Awards ceremony

ATLANTA – State Rep. Lehman Franklin, joined by Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and the Honorable Kelly Loeffler, was recognized recently at the third annual Greater Georgia Legislative Awards Ceremony.

According to a release from Georgia House of Representatives, Franklin, a Republican representative from Statesboro for District 160, was credited for his legislative efforts and contributions to policy initiatives that support Georgia families, communities and economic growth.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among such dedicated colleagues who share a deep commitment to serving the people of Georgia,” Franklin said in the release. “This award is a reflection of the work we’re doing together to protect taxpayers, support families and uphold the foundational principles that make our state strong. I’m grateful to Greater Georgia for this recognition and for their continued efforts to engage citizens and support sound conservative policy across our state.”

Greater Georgia is focused on supporting commonsense policies – and recognizing those who make them possible – so they are able to contribute to Georgia’s continued success. Through year-round community engagement, open and local policy discussion, voter registration and mobilization and protecting election integrity, Greater Georgia aims to support policies rooted in accountability, economic growth and personal freedom.

Franklin appointed to House Study Committee on Georgia’s Investment Funds

State Representative Lehman Franklin was recently appointed by Speaker Jon to serve on the House Study Committee on Georgia’s Investment Funds.

“I extend my gratitude to Speaker Burns for appointing me to serve as a member on this important study committee,” Franklin said. “I look forward to working with Chairman Jones and my other committee colleagues on making our state a global hub for investment and keeping our title as the number one state to do business. I am eager to explore ways to further bolster investment and economic growth in Georgia and consider legislative solutions when we return to the Capitol in January.”

Established by House Resolution 557, the committee will study ways to attract more investment capital and examine conditions for potential enhancement of growth capital investments.

Speaker Burns also appointed the following study committee members: State Representatives Todd Jones (R-South Forsyth), Dar’Shun Kendrick (D-Lithonia), Stacey Evans (D-Atlanta) and Ron Stephens (R-Savannah).