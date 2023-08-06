Rep. Lehman Franklin named to Georgia Commission on Interstate Cooperation

State Representative Lehman Franklin (R-Statesboro) was recently appointed to the Georgia Commission on Interstate Cooperation. Rep. Franklin’s commission term will run concurrently with the 2023-2024 legislative term of the Georgia General Assembly.

“The Georgia Commission on Interstate Cooperation plays a vital role in fostering collaboration and synergy among states, the federal government and international entities,” Franklin said. “I want to thank Speaker Jon Burns for appointing me to serve on this pivotal platform that ensures our state’s interests are effectively represented. I look forward to helping streamline governance and facilitate efficient cooperation between our state and other governing bodies.”

The Georgia Commission on Interstate Cooperation is responsible for carrying forward Georgia’s participation as a member of any regional, national or international nonpartisan legislative organization that promotes interstate or international cooperation.

The commission also works to encourage and assist the legislative, executive, administrative and judicial officials and employees of Georgia to develop and maintain friendly contact with officials from other states and the federal government.

Finally, the commission formulates proposals to create interstate compacts; enact uniform or reciprocal statutes, administrative rules and regulations; and exchange research and information.



