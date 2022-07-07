Rep. Allen seeking Congressional interns

Georgia District 12 Congressman Rick W. Allen announced Wednesday his office is seeking applicants for the Fall 2022 Internship Program, to be offered in his Washington, D.C., and district offices.

The fall semester program runs from August or September to December and is open to college students and young professionals interested in learning about the legislative process and assisting with the responsibilities of a congressional office.

Eligible candidates will perform a range of tasks including constituent outreach, legislative writing and more – with the possibility of earning school credit.

All applications are due by Friday, July 15.

“Working in a congressional office provides a unique opportunity to gain firsthand experience into how our government operates and network with individuals from all walks of life,” Allen said. “In our office, we employ a bottom-up approach to empower others to be the best they can be. Many of our former interns have used the skills gained during their internships to transition into a variety of successful career paths. My staff and I look forward to welcoming these talented young professionals in the coming months.”

To apply for a fall internship, go to Rep. Allen’s website:

www.allen.house.gov/forms/internships or contact Zach Stokes at zach.stokes@mail.house.gov.