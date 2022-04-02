Released from hospital, Claxton man charged with shooting 3

A Claxton man was charged with three counts of aggravated assault following his release Wednesday from a local hospital where he was recovering after being shot by law enforcement officers during a Feb. 23 incident in Claxton.



According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Paul Alexander Eason, 41, stands accused of shooting three people and, in addition to the aggravated assault charges, he is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

According to a release from the GBI, a man later identified as Eason was shot by law enforcement officers from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Claxton Police Department after he shot three other people and fired at officers.

No officers were injured in the incident, said Nelly Miles, director of the GBI Office of Public and Governmental Affairs. The three victims were taken to area hospitals and later released, according to the GBI.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, Bulloch County 911 received a call about a shooting at 43 Ruffins Road in Claxton. When Evans County deputies arrived, they discovered one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and began to look for the shooter.

Another man and woman were observed arriving on the scene to check on family members possibly involved in the shooting. According to the GBI, Eason began shooting into the man and woman’s car. After he fired at the officers, according to the release, officers from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Claxton Police Department shot Eason.

The GBI will continue to conduct an investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit for review and prosecution.