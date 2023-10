rel.-Church Calendar1019 2023

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Items submitted for ongoing events will run two weeks and may be resubmitted every three months.

Saturday

YARD ASLE will be held Saturday, 8 a.m.­–2 p.m., in the social hall of Aaron Worship Center, North Grady Street, Portal. Proceeds will benefit the building of a playground at the church.

Sunday

IN-PERSON Services will be held Sunday at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by Praise & Worship and the regular worship service. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

GRIEF/SHARE Grief Support Group will conclude Sunday, 4–6 p.m., in the Administrative Building of CrossRoads Community Church, Highway 80 East. For more information call (912) 764-4539 or email diane@mycrcc.com.

Upcoming Events

FALL ESTIVAL will be held Oct. 28, 10 a.m.­–1 p.m., at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road.

IN-PERSON Services will be held Oct. 29 at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

5TH SUNDAY Service will be held Oct. 29 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by Praise & Worship and the regular worship service. Rev. Daniel Woodson and Tabernacle Baptist Church will be guests. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m. Shari Barr will facilitate “Blessings of the Animals.” Safely leashed/otherwise contained or pictures of companion animals are welcome to attend this Intergenerational Service, which will be held outside, weather permitting. For information about the in-person service, please review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

HOMECOMING will be held Oct. 29 at Temple Hill Baptist Church, Metts Road, beginning at 11 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will follow the service.

ANNUAL CHURCH Service will be held Oct. 29 at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, Pleasant Hill Road, Portal, beginning at 11 a.m. Please note: there will be no covered dish meal following the service. For more information call Michelle Parker at (912) 682-1033.

FALL REVIVAL will be held Nov. 7–9 at Sandhill Baptist Church, Millen, beginning at 7 p.m. each night with a different speaker as guest.

Ongoing Events

CHILDREN’S CHURCH is held each third Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 11 a.m.

SERVICE is held each second and third Sunday at Harmony Baptist Church, Harmony Church Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school and at 11:15 a.m. with the worship service.

BIBLE STUDY is held each first and third Saturday at Harmony Baptist Church, Harmony Church Road, beginning at 10 a.m.

CARE CLOSET Ministry is open the first Thursday of every month, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Location: 203 Filbert Street, Sylvania. Items available include baby items, maternity clothes, food bags and more. For more information call (912) 541-5832.

OPEN PRAYER will be held on Mondays at Holy Zion Holiness Church, Solomon Circle, beginning at 6 p.m. Clothing and shoes will be given away by the church and BreakThrough Ministry.

GRIEF & Bereavement Committee will meet every second and third Saturday at Thomas Grove Baptist Church, East Olliff Street, beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call Rev. Norris Stevens at (912) 515-1216 or Mary Washington at (912) 687-5799.

MISSION MINISTRY meets every Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 10 a.m.

MORNING SERVICE is held each Sunday (except fifth Sundays) at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. (except fifth Sundays).

SERVICES are held each Sunday at Statesboro United Pentecostal Church, Old Register Way, beginning at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held each Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

YOUTH SUNDAY will be held each first Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

TRADITIONAL SUNDAY Service will be held each second Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

EARLY SERVICE will be held each third Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service. Brunch will be served.

SERVICE with Communion will be held each fourth Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service will follow at 10:30 a.m.