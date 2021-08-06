rel.- Church Calendar0807 2021

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

INGATHERING SERVICE, “Rivers, Rites and Rituals,” will be held Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required in the presence of children. Refreshments will follow the dedication and blessing of the new storage shed. The service will be available via Zoom. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

THE REMNANT Youth Conference 2021 will be held Aug. 13–14 at Restoration Worship Center, Southeast Broad Street, Metter, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s activities begin at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow. Joshua Peavy will be guest. Admission is $15/person for a group of 1–4; $12/person for a group of 5–9 and $10/person for a group of 10 or more. For more information call Pastor Melissa Warren at (912) 536-4466.

GOD TALKS, an interdenominational ministry, will meet Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road. Dr. Virginia Rogers, assistant professor teaching fashion merchandising at Georgia Southern University, will give her personal testimony. Use side entrance.

SERVICE will be held Aug. 15 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Clint Tawes as guest speaker. Topic: “What Are We Waiting For?” Masks are required in the presence of children. Refreshments will follow the dedication and blessing of the new storage shed. The service will be available via Zoom. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Ongoing Events

IN-PERSON Services for Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, will be held each second and fourth Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page. First and third Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page.

CHILDREN’S CHURCH will be held on Sundays, 11:15 a.m.–noon, at Clito Baptist Church. For ages 4 years–6th grade. There will be Bible stories, songs and crafts.

BOYS TO Men Mentoring Sessions are held every fourth Saturday at The City of David Worship Assembly Inc., Institute Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Transportation provided. Social-distancing will be practiced. For more information call Bro. Mitchell at (912) 486-3210.