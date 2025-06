Sunday SERVICE will be held Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Shari Barr as facilitator. During, “Honoring Fathers,” congregants are invited to bring pictures, mementos and/or stories to honor father figure(s) in their lives. The service may also be viewed live via the church’s Facebook page. For more information about UU visit www.uustatesboro.org.