rel.-Church Calendar0314 2020

Saturday

GOD TALKS will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road, with Brenda Shumate, registered nurse at Statesboro High School, as speaker. Use side entrance.

MASSIVE PRAYER for the Youth will be held Saturday at The Grace Center, Joyce Street, beginning at noon. Several activities planned. Lunch will be served. For ages 5–18.



Sunday

ANNUAL SUNDAY School Day Program will be held Sunday at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Railroad Street, Brooklet, beginning at 9:50 a.m. with Minister Barbara Howard as guest minister.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Leon Spencer as speaker. Topic: “Finding Our Way Home – Would Your Harbor Me?” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

25TH PASTOR’S Anniversary for Dr. Alexander Smith Jr. will be held Sunday at Elm Street Church of God, Elm Street, beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Carolyn Boles as guest messenger.

131ST CHURCH Anniversary will be held Sunday at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Upcoming Events

ANNUAL FAMILY & Friends Day will be held March 22 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school. The 11 a.m. worship service will feature Rev. Shun Newson and St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church as guests.

SERVICE will be held March 22 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Relinda Walker as speaker. Topic: “Sustaining Our Farmers, Sustaining Ourselves.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

131ST CHURCH Anniversary will be held March 22 at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 11 a.m. The 3 p.m. service will feature Rev. Tony V. Cox of Greenville, N.C., as guest speaker.