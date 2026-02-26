rel.-Church Calendar0226 2026

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Thursday

BLACK HISTORY Revival will conclude Thursday at Thomas Grove Missionary Baptist Church, East Olliff Street, beginning at 7 p.m. with Rev. Rico Tremble as proclaimer.

Sunday

IN-PERSON Services will be held Sunday at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. A service in Spanish begins at 1:30 p.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at newcov.online.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by Praise & Worship and the regular worship service. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel and via Facebook.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Clint Tawes as speaker. Topic: “Morning Has Broken. Now Rise.” The service may also be viewed live via the church’s Facebook page. For more information about UU visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

IN-PERSON Services will be held March 8 at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. A service in Spanish begins at 1:30 p.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at newcov.online.

SERVICE will be held March 8 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by Praise & Worship and the regular worship service. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel and via Facebook.

SERVICE will be held March 8 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. In, “Why I’m UU,” a panel of three facilitated by May Armstrong will share what brought them to UU. The service may also be viewed live via the church’s Facebook page. For more information about UU visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Ongoing Events

SPECIAL PRAYER is held every Sunday at Spirit Filled Baptist Church, Lee Street, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday school begins at 8 a.m. followed by the worship service at 9:30 a.m.

SWEET HOUR Prayer is held every Wednesday at Spirit Filled Baptist Church, Lee Street, beginning at noon.

BIBLE STUDY & Youth Bible is held every Thursday at Spirit Filled Baptist Church, Lee Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

SERVICES are held each Sunday at Rocky Ford Baptist Church, Main Street, Rocky Ford, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school and at 11 a.m. with morning worship. A Sunday Evening Service begins at 4:30 p.m. and a Children/Youth Program is held on Wednesdays, 67:30 p.m. For more information visit www.rockyfordbaptist.com or the church’s Facebook page.

OPEN PRAYER will be held on Mondays at Holy Zion Holiness Church, Solomon Circle, beginning at 6 p.m. Clothing and shoes will be given away by the Missionary Department and BreakThrough Ministry.

CHILDREN’S CHURCH is held each third Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 11 a.m.

SERVICE is held each second and third Sunday at Harmony Baptist Church, Harmony Church Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school and at 11:15 a.m. with the worship service.

BIBLE STUDY is held each first and third Saturday at Harmony Baptist Church, Harmony Church Road, beginning at 10 a.m.

CARE CLOSET Ministry is open the first Thursday of every month, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Location: 203 Filbert Street, Sylvania. Items available include baby items, maternity clothes, food bags and more. For more information call (912) 541-5832.

MISSION MINISTRY meets every Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 10 a.m.

MORNING SERVICE is held each Sunday (except fifth Sundays) at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. (except fifth Sundays).

SERVICES are held each Sunday at Statesboro United Pentecostal Church, Old Register Way, beginning at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held each Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

YOUTH SUNDAY will be held each first Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

TRADITIONAL SUNDAY Service will be held each second Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

EARLY SERVICE will be held each third Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service. Brunch will be served.

SERVICE with Communion will be held each fourth Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service will follow at 10:30 a.m.