rel.-Church Calendar0215 2020

Saturday

4TH PASTOR’S APPRECIATION for Rev. Danny R. Bennett will be held Saturday at Kelsey Chapel Baptist Church, Hiltonia Road, Millen, beginning at 3 p.m. with Rev. Harry Tremble Jr. as guest minister.

CELEBRATION honoring Bishop Sarah Robinson will be held Saturday at Freddie’s Temple Holy Zion, Queen Street, Twin City, beginning at 6 p.m.

Sunday

FAMILY & Friends Day will be held Sunday at Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Old Garfield Road, Thrift Community, Garfield. Dinner will be served.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Laura Milner as speaker. Topic: “Ever Mindful: Love in Action.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

BLACK HISTORY Program will be held Sunday at Rehovia Baptist Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday school and at 11:30 a.m. with the worship service.

CONCERT featuring The Nelsons will be held Sunday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 11 a.m.

22ND PASTORAL Anniversary for Bishop Willie Jones will be held Sunday at Gospel Explosion Word Ministry Inc., Sapp Street, Sardis, beginning at 4 p.m. with Pastor Shane Mosley as speaker.

Upcoming Events

WINTER REVIVAL will be held Feb. 21–22 at Holy Zion Holiness of Statesboro, Solomon Circle, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night with a different speaker. Sponsored by the Youth Department.

ANNUAL BLACK History Program will be held Feb. 23 at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Railroad Street, Brooklet, beginning at 9:50 a.m. with Sunday school. The program will follow.

SERVICE will be held Feb. 23 at Holy Zion Holiness of Statesboro, Solomon Circle, with Bishop Cyprian Agurd as speaker.

SERVICE will be held Feb. 23 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “The Obsolete Man.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

ANNUAL MEN’S Day Program will be held Feb. 23 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school. The regular worship service begins at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lefonza Roundtree as guest pastor and Min. Christopher Howard as worship leader.

Ongoing Events

“THIS I Know,” a Bible Study and Discussion Group provided by some of the foremost Christian voices on gay and lesbian issues, will meet on Sundays through March 1, 5–6:30 p.m., at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. For more information contact Dr. Nancy Malcom at nmalcom30461@gmail.com. On Facebook see Ogeechee Reconciling Community.