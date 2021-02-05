rel.-Church Calendar0206 2021

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Items submitted for ongoing events will run two weeks and may be resubmitted every three months.

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

21ST PASTOR’S Anniversary Drive-Up Celebration for Pastor Gregory Thomas will be held Sunday at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Old Register Way, beginning at 10 a.m. with Rev. James Howard as speaker.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Temple Baptist Church, Northside Drive, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with new pastor, the Rev. Thomas Green of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, as speaker.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “When Our Heart Is In a Holy Place.” Rev. Page continues her series of sermons using songs from the UUA hymnal “Singing the Journey” as her sacred text. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

GOD TALKS, a non-denominational ministry, will meet Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road, with Charlene “Becky” Reid of Thomasville, N.C., as speaker. She will talk about her mission trips to Australia, New Zealand and New Guinea in the South Pacific. Use side entrance.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Feb. 14 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Answering the Call of Love.” Rev. Page will explore the lyrics of “Answering the Call of Love” (#1014) as her sacred text. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.