rel.-Calendar0115 2022

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Items submitted for ongoing events will run two weeks and may be resubmitted every three months.

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Renata Newbill Jallow and Dr. Saba Jallow will share, “A Message for MLK Sunday.” For information about the in-person service, please review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

Ongoing Events

BIBLE STUDY is held on Wednesdays at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Please note the new time.

IN-PERSON Services for Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, will be held each second and fourth Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page. First and third Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page.

CHILDREN’S CHURCH will be held on Sundays, 11:15 a.m.–noon, at Clito Baptist Church. For ages 4 years–6th grade. There will be Bible stories, songs and crafts.

BOYS TO Men Mentoring Sessions are held every fourth Saturday at The City of David Worship Assembly Inc., Institute Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Transportation provided. Social-distancing will be practiced. For more information call Bro. Mitchell at (912) 486-3210.