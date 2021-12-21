Register resident named to Ranchers Committee

Register resident and Candler County Farm Bureau Young Farmer Chairman Josh Brannen will serve as vice chairman of the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee.

This is the third year on the committee for Brannen, who grows primarily cotton and peanuts on 700 acres. He works along with his father, Lehman, and brother, Jason, to farm a total of 2,500 acres. Josh has an associate degree in agricultural production technology from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. He lives in Register, attends Register Baptist Church and enjoys competitive shooting.

On the committee, Brannen represents the Farm Bureau’s 7th District, which includes Farm Bureaus in Appling, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Jenkins, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs and Wayne counties.

The committee oversees Farm Bureau’s young farmer and rancher activities, including the Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference on Jekyll Island in July, Achievement Award and Excellence in Agriculture competitive events, the Picture Georgia in Agriculture Photo Contest and the Harvest for All Campaign.

The Young Farmers & Ranchers program is designed to provide leadership development, educational and social opportunities for farmers between the ages of 18 and 35.

Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization and has 158 county offices. Its volunteer members actively participate in local, state and national activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors.