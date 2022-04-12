Register man faces child pornography charge

A Register man faces charges of possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Statesboro office of the GBI.

Conner Aaron Ryles, 19, was arrested March 31 at his residence on Foster Road in Register.

According to a release, the GBI began investigating Ryles’ online activity after receiving multiple tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding Ryles’ possible online possession or distribution of images depicting child pornography.

The investigation led to a search warrant at Ryles’ residence and multiple digital devices were seized.

According to the release, during the execution of the search warrant and the arrest of Ryles, the GBI Statesboro Office was assisted by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, along with GBI agents from the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

Ryles is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and was booked into the Bulloch County Jail. Additional charges may be forthcoming.