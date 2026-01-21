Register farmer earns top state honor

A Register farmer was named last week the Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer.

Will Anderson was honored Jan. 15 at the 49th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference in the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton. According to a release from the Georgia Peanut Commission, the award is presented annually to one Georgia peanut farmer based upon the applicant's overall farm operation, environmental and stewardship practices, leadership and community service activities.

The award is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission and BASF.

Anderson is a sixth-generation farmer who said he developed his love for farming from his father. He said always knew that he wanted to farm and found out as a senior in high school that his father had multiple sclerosis.

Anderson said he knew that the farm was facing some tough years financially and there would be physical limitations from his father. He said he figured out a path to maintain the family farm and take care of his father before his passing by adding poultry houses to the farming operation.

Today, Anderson farms with his brother and son. The farm consists of 5,500 acres of cropland, where he grows peanuts, cotton and corn, as well as operating eight broiler houses.

Being a young farmer, Anderson said he incorporates new and innovative ways to increase yields and be a natural steward of the land. He explained how he plants a mixed cover crop shortly after harvest, drilled at a 45-degree angle to his row-pattern. This reduces erosion and uses up any residual nitrogen in the soil. Anderson also conducts grid soil sampling and implements variable-rate nutrient applications based on the data.

He said he uses moisture monitor probes and FieldView for irrigation management, as well as GPS technology to control trips through the field. Anderson said he is always looking to adopt evidence-based practices and hosts Bulloch County Extension on-farm research trials.

Anderson currently serves as a board member of the Georgia Conservation Tillage Alliance, he is member of the Bulloch County Extension Agriculture Advisory Council and a member of the FFA Alumni. Previously, he served as a board member of the National Cotton Council, a young farmer representative for Evans County Farm Bureau and as a board member for the GA Baptist Children's Home. Anderson also is a partner in Candler Peanut and stockholder in Bulloch Gin.

Alo previously, Anderson has been named the Evans County Farm Bureau Young Farmer of the Year, Bulloch County Farm Family of the Year and Ogeechee Soil and Water Conservation Farmer of the Year.

Anderson is married to Hannah, and they have three children — Avery, Avant and Ava.