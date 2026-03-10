Register farm recognized for environmental excellence

A family farm in Register was recognized recently as one of five from across the United States to receive the 2026 U.S. Poultry & Egg Association’s Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award.

Owned and operated by Will and Hannah Anderson and their family, Quad A Farms was honored during the annual International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta. According to a release from the association, U.S. Poultry sponsors the annual awards to “recognize exemplary environmental stewardship by family farmers engaged in poultry and egg production.”

Applicants were rated in multiple categories: nutrient management planning, implementation of novel sustainability practices, community involvement, innovative litter or manure management techniques and participation in education or outreach programs. A group of environmental professionals from universities, regulatory agencies and state poultry associations reviewed applications and conducted farm visits.

Claxton Poultry Farms nominated the Andersons for environmental excellence. Their agricultural operation consists of broiler poultry production and row crops, including cotton, peanuts and corn.

Quad A encompasses approximately 5,600 total acres, with eight poultry houses that hold approximately 200,000 birds per flock. The farm represents seven generations of farming in the county.

The Andersons’ son Avant has been involved in farming from a young age, and his brother, Reid, plays a significant role in daily operations. The farm also employs five full-time workers, along with two high school students and three college students, emphasizing the importance of educating and mentoring the next generation in agriculture.

Natural resource stewardship is a core value of the operation, the release stated. The farm has practiced strip-tillage since 1999 and plants cover crops of mixed grains after harvest to reduce erosion, improve soil health and recycle nutrients.

Soil samples are taken on five-acre grids to guide precise nutrient management decisions, particularly for the application of poultry litter on row crops.

Variable-rate spreading helps ensure nutrients are applied only where needed, preventing over-application and managing phosphorus levels effectively. When phosphorus levels rise, corn is planted to help utilize excess nutrients.

The farm also prioritizes wildlife conservation by leaving field corners uncut, planting sunflowers, preserving cover crops for winter habitat and avoiding field operations near turkey nests during the spring.

As development continues to convert farmland into residential areas, the Anderson family said they are increasingly mindful of representing agriculture responsibly within the growing Bulloch County community.

They take steps to minimize odor when spreading litter near homes, maintain neat facilities and engage the public through farm tours for local organizations. The farm participates in numerous conservation programs and organizations, including the Georgia Conservation and Tillage Alliance and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency initiatives, such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and cover crop programs.

Bill Griffith, chief operations officer at Peco Foods and 2026 U.S. Poultry chair; Dr. Alice Johnson, senior vice president of food safety, regulatory and animal well-being at Butterball LLC and vice chair, along with Mikell Fries, president of Claxton Poultry Farms and past chair, presented the award to the Anderson family.



