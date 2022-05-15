Ready to take wing: Georgia Southern holds spring graduation ceremony

The spring commencement ceremonies for Georgia Southern University were held this week, beginning at Paulson Stadium on the GSU campus in Statesboro. The Monday ceremony for graduate and undergraduate students was for the College of Arts and Humanities, the Waters College of health Professions and the Jiann-Pin Hsu College of Public Health.
On Tuesday, also at Paulson, the ceremony for undergrad and graduate students was held for the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing.
On Friday, ceremonies were held at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island for both undergrad and graduate candidates. The morning ceremony was for the College of Arts and Humanities, the Parker College of Business, College of Education, College of Science and Mathematics, College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing. The afternoon ceremony was for the Waters College of Health Professions and the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health.