Ready to take wing: Georgia Southern holds spring graduation ceremony
Thomas Howard, 21, of Augusta finds his family in the stands before receiving his degree in exercise science during Georgia Southern Spring Commencement at Paulson Stadium. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The spring commencement ceremonies for Georgia Southern University were held this week, beginning at Paulson Stadium on the GSU campus in Statesboro. The Monday ceremony for graduate and undergraduate students was for the College of Arts and Humanities, the Waters College of health Professions and the Jiann-Pin Hsu College of Public Health.

Above, graduate Alexis Badger of Hamden, Connecticut gets an enthusiastic cheering section with dad Herman, left, and sisters Janelle, right, and Leslie Rivera as she walks across the stage to receive her journalism degree. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

On Tuesday, also at Paulson, the ceremony for undergrad and graduate students was held for the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing. 

Aniya Hill, 22, of Warner Robins honors her late grandmother with likenesses of the two of them on her cap while receiving her degree in kinesiology during Georgia Southern Spring Commencement at Paulson Stadium. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

On Friday, ceremonies were held at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island for both undergrad and graduate candidates. The morning ceremony was for the College of Arts and Humanities, the Parker College of Business, College of Education, College of Science and Mathematics, College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing. The afternoon ceremony was for the Waters College of Health Professions and the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health. 

Kaylin Holcomb, 21, of Brunswick finds her family in the stands. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

