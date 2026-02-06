Razing Applebee's to make way for Raising Cane's

Demolition of the old Applebee’s restaurant property on Highway 80 East began Wednesday, clearing the way for the construction of a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant. The process usually takes five to six months, which would mean an opening day in July or August.

Raising Cane’s is building a 2,700-square-foot restaurant on the 1.53-acre lot where Applebee’s operated from 1999-2017. The site has been vacant since 2017.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey. Only Graves is mentioned on the corporate website as still involved with the company. The business magazine Forbes this year listed Graves 46th among the Forbes 400 richest Americans and as the wealthiest resident of Louisiana, with an estimated $17.2 billion “net worth.”

In a release from the company in mid-January, a spokesperson said the company has more than 900 restaurants currently open in 44 states and at least 29 are scheduled to open in 2026.

“The 2026 new year marks another exciting chapter for Raising Cane’s as we continue growing and welcoming more Customers into the Raising Cane’s family across the country,” the release stated. “As we look at the year ahead, our focus remains on building something special for the long term.”

Raising Cane's staple is chicken fingers – the only main course available on the menu. The chicken fingers are also part of a sandwich, and combos that include fries and coleslaw.

The submitted plans to the city of Statesboro for the Raising Cane's restaurant on the site of the old Applebee's are shown above.





