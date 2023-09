Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Aug. 22

➤ Arby's, 622 Fair Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed damage to floor in walk-in cooler. Observed minor debris in reach-in coolers. Observed damage to bottom seal on back door seal. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 606 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris in reach-in coolers. Inspector: Robinson.





Aug. 23

➤ Fordham’s Farmhouse, 23657 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 70

Observed live roach in flour container. Observed handle stored in contact with food. Observed food debris on can opener blade. Clean routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed buttermilk wash stored improperly in ice bath with internal temperature of 50 degrees F. Discard foods. Ice baths must immerse pans. Observed salads stored in reach-in cooler with internal temperature of 47 degrees F. Discard foods. Cooler must be 41 degrees F or below. Observed chicken stored in drawer cooler immediately after prep. Foods must be cooled back to 41 degrees F or below before being placed for service. Observed salads stored covered to cool after prep. Foods must be cooled to 41 degrees F or below before being placed for service. Observed cheese shred placed in prep top cooler immediately after prep. Foods must be placed in adequate equipment to bring temperature to 41 degrees F to cool. Observed damage/rust damage to walk-in cooler door. Observed damage to prep top cooler lid. Observed rusted shelving in reach-in and walk-in coolers. Repair equipment. Observed debris in reach-in coolers. Observed debris in microwave. Observed debris on lower shelving in kitchen. Clean non-food contact surfaces. Observed excessive debris throughout kitchen and prep areas, on floors, walls and ceilings. Observed dust and grease buildup on vent hood covers. Observed damage to back door seal/frame. Repair door. Observed multiple live roaches in kitchen. Provide pest records within 72 hours and have facility treated to eradicate pests. Inspector: Robinson.





Aug. 24

➤ Cracker Barrel, 216 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 99

Observed damage to bottom of walk-in freezer. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Georgia Southern University Child Development Center, 789 Forest Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Aaron Jump.





Aug. 25

➤ Waffle House #935, 609 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 91

Observed potentially non-hazardous foods moved into walk-in cooler from damaged reach-in cooler with internal temperature of 50 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Reach-in cooler in process of being repaired/replaced. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Robinson.





Aug. 26

➤ Big Dog Snow Cones - Mobile, 8556 Clito Road

▲ Score: 99

Straws must be pre-packaged to protect food/lip contact surface. Observed cardboard being used as a mat for floor on back porch. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Wavee Shavee Ice - Mobile, 203 North Jackson Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed scratches on interior walls. Inspector: Robinson.





Aug. 28

➤ Dairy Queen, 2191 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 91

Observed sanitizer bucket with 0 ppm sanitizer. Corrected on-site; sanitizer bucket dumped and replaced. Clean all food contact surfaces to sight and touch. Correct by 08/30. Potentially hazardous prepared foods must be properly cooled to 41 degrees F or below before being placed in prep-top cooler for service. Corrected on-site; items cooled from 51 degrees F to 40 degrees F. Each cold-holding unit must have accurate thermometer inside. Corrected on-site; thermometers replaced. All reach-in coolers need to be cleaned of food debris and water accumulations must be wiped dry. Clean ventilation hood. Must be cleaned at least quarterly and more often if needed to prevent grease dripping. Inspector: Jump.