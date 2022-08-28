Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Aug. 11

➤ Chick-Fil-A, GSU Union/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Lucky Garden, 581 Northside Drive East Unit 111/112

▲ Score: 91

Observed raw shell eggs stored on top shelf in walk-in over top of prepared foods. Corrected on-site; eggs moved to lowest shelf and rice discarded. Inspector: Jump.





Aug. 12

➤ Krystal, 781 Brannen Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed milk with best-by date of July 2022. Corrected on-site; milk discarded. Accurate thermometers must be inside each cold-holding/hot-holding unit. Repair A/C leak and replace damaged ceiling tile over hand-washing sink. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Mellow Mushroom, 1098 Bermuda Run

▲ Score: 87

Observed two hand-washing sinks missing paper towels. Hand sinks must be stocked with soap and towels. Observed several foods in prep-top cooler holding at 47 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods discarded and maintenance called for repair. Inspector: Jump.

Reinspection score: 96 (Aug. 23)

Observed hand-washing sink missing soap. Hand sinks must be stocked with soap and towels. Inspector: Jump.





Aug. 16

➤ Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 81

Milk observed online temping at 70 degrees F. Food discarded. Non-potentially-hazardous foods must be cooled to 70 degrees F within two hours then to 41 degrees F within four hours. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed wet wiping cloth stored on prep area. Do not use a cup to scoop ice; use a scoop with a handle. Clean shelves and on top of dish machine. Repair leak in sink. Seal bottom of back door. Inspector: Brad Wiggins.





Aug. 17

➤ Arby's, 622 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Clean tea nozzles and soda cap dispensers. Clean cooler/freezer bottoms and gaskets. Repair walk-in freezer floor. Seal back door. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Chicken Salad Chick, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 2

▲ Score: 91

Cut leafy greens cannot be held out of cold-hold. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Domino's, 1550 Chandler Road Unit F

▲ Score: 96

Observed wiping cloths stored under counters and on racks. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer between uses or stored with soiled linens. Observed debris on floors. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Statesboro Hots, 1212 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 96

Observed black organic build-up inside ice machine. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents build-up. Inspector: Jump.





Aug. 18

➤ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 170 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 97

Repair leak in walk-in cooler. Repair leak at hand sink. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Georgia Southern University Golf Course, 1031 Golf Club Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

➤ Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation, 307 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed fried chicken with internal temperature of 117 degrees F. Corrected on-site; chicken reheated to 187 degrees F. Inspector: Jump.





Aug. 22

➤ Larry's Giant Subs, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Little Caesars #358, 331 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 77

Get hand towels at hand sink. Cooler ambient at 58 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Must time-mark foods when using time as a public health control. Do not store toxins/cleaners on top of or above food items. Hand/arm jewelry observed. do not use box tops on shelves. Clean equipment and shelves. Clean floors/walls/ceiling where needed. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ McDonald's, 611 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 76

Observed cooks touching face and not washing hands and touching face with gloves and not washing hands and changing gloves. freezer must hold foods at 0 degrees F. Fry freezer holding at 65 degrees F; corrected on-site. Discard foods that time marker has expired on. Restrain hair. Dead roaches observed. Inspector: Wiggins.

Reinspection score: 95(Aug. 23)

Restrain hair. Observed food debris on floors under and behind equipment in dry storage. Inspector: Wiggins.