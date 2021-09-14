Raffle to benefit Brooklet Kiwanis kids’ programs

The Brooklet Kiwanis Club is holding a raffle that will benefit the civic club’s children’s programs, including its annual winter coat drive, Feed the Families, WE Move Tutoring and other efforts. The club is still selling raffle tickets.

Tickets are $1 apiece, and four prizes will be offered.

· First prize: Starling Fishing Adventures flounder gigging for up to four people to be used in 2022.

· Second prize: Kobalt Pro 90 250 piece mechanic’s tool set with four-drawer tool chest.

· Third prize: Valspar Reserve 5-gallon interior paint with complete set of pant supplies.

· Fourth prize: POJO’s $100 gift certificate.

The raffle drawing will be held on Sept. 21 during the club’s regular meeting.

To purchase a raffle ticket or for more information, call Leslie Belcher at (478) 550-7464.