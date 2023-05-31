Rabies clinic set for five locations Saturday

A rabies clinic will be held at five locations around Bulloch County Saturday to benefit 4H and FFA programs at Bulloch’s three public schools.

Area residents are invited to get their pet vaccinated for $12 per rabies shot.

Vaccination schedule



Middleground Store – 8-8:45 a.m.

Portal High School – 9-9:45 a.m.

Langston Chapel School – 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Southeast Bulloch High – 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Nevils Elementary – 2-2:45 p.m.

Only cash or check will be accepted as payment for the shots. Proceeds will benefit Bulloch County 4-H and also FFA organizations at Portal, Statesboro and Southeast Bulloch high schools.