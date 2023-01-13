Quincy Hills to lead MLK Parade as grand marshal

As grand marshal, Quincy Hills, head boys basketball coach and also a social and emotional learning specialist and a founding leader of mentoring programs at Langston Chapel Middle School, will ride up front during the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade through downtown Statesboro.

The parade is set to roll Monday at 2 p.m. sharp, to be followed circa 3 p.m. by the Community Service and Celebration at Elm Street Church of God. Both events are organized by the Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP, whose leaders chose Hills for his “quest to support youth,” a phrase found in a biography supplied by the parade committee.

Teaching since just 2013 and now age 33, Hills has garnered several awards for his work, both in Bulloch County and in neighboring Bryan County – where he was named countywide Teacher of the Year in 2019 – and a foundation grant for going “the extra yard” for students. But this grand marshal status is a new thing for him.

“No, I’ve never done anything like that. I actually had to Google it to see what it meant,” Hills said, laughing, Thursday when a reporter phoned the school.

But when asked how he feels about the honor, Hills indicated that he is sharing it in spirit with the young men and women he teaches, coaches or mentors, as well as the rest of the LCMS family.

“It’s great,” he said. “My biggest thing is, ‘We, not me,’ so I may be the face out there, but it’s all about the kids and our faculty and staff here at Langston Chapel Middle School, that family mindset.”

From LCMS and back

Originally from Stone Mountain, Hills graduated from Parkview High School in Lilburn and first came to Statesboro as a Georgia Southern University student. Graduating in July 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in middle grades education, he began his teaching career at Langston Chapel Middle, where he first taught eighth-grade English-language arts. He helped design a curriculum for the subject and grade level that was adopted across the district.

During his first tenure at LCMS, which lasted from 2013 to 2018, Hills also served as coordinator for the Real Men Read program, which had men from different walks of life read to children and serve as reading role models. He also became the school’s head boys basketball coach, coached soccer and tennis and served as an assistant football coach.

In 2018, he left the Bulloch County Schools and Langston Chapel Middle for what turned out to be a stellar two-year gig at Bryan County Middle School. While an eighth- and ninth-grade English-language arts teacher there, Hills became eighth-grade instructional team leader and served on the Superintendent's Advisory Council, the Rigorous Curriculum Design Team and the Continuous Improvement Team.

In August 2019, his peers chose him as Bryan County Middle School’s Teacher of the Year. He went on to be named the Bryan County Schools Teacher of the Year that December, and was the first African American man to represent the district in that capacity in state-level competition, according to the biography provided by the Bulloch County NAACP.

While with the Bryan County system, he also served as high school football offensive coordinator, head middle school boys basketball coach and assistant middle school football coach and boys track coach.

Hills returned to the Bulloch system and Langston Chapel Middle School for the 2020-2021 school year, and took on his current roles as a social and emotional learning specialist and, again, LCMS Blue Devils head boys basketball coach.

Leaders in Training

The Bulloch County Schools district, he notes, was one of the first systems in Georgia to create teaching positions specifically for social and emotional learning. Students are rotated from their regular classes periodically for social skills classes.

Hills is a co-founder of the Leaders in Training programs, also called Team LiT and Lady LiT, for mentoring boys and girls in sixth through eighth grades in leadership.

This program at LCMS is an effort “for boys and girls here, trying to steer them on the right path and get them to be the successful individuals that we know they can be,” he said.

For that purpose, he works closely with Statesboro High School, Georgia Southern and community organizations that provide mentors. Leaders in Training also takes students out into the community. For example, during the Christmas season, member students visited Willow Pond Senior Care to share gifts, games and carols with residents.

Hills also serves the school as a Multi-Tiered System of Supports behavior coordinator, a Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports team member, and a School Improvement Team member.

“Coach Hills is often recognized for his efforts to promote an increased understanding of how to develop the skills and learning that all children need for success in their lives and livelihoods,” states the grand marshal biography emailed by Bulloch NAACP Secretary Sophia Harris-Johnson. “He continues to serve on many organizations and projects and has received several awards for his dedication and commitment to our community.”

In November 2020 Hills was awarded the Dr. Gamble-Hilton Outstanding Achievement Award at LCMS. In September 2021 the College Football Playoff Foundation awarded him an Extra Yard for Teachers Grant. In February 2022, he was named a Star Award for Promising Practices finalist by the Student Support Team Association for Georgia Educators, or SSTAGE.