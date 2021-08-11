Queensborough earns ‘Outstanding’ rating

Queensborough National Bank, which operates a branch in Statesboro on South Main St., has received the highest possible overall rating of "Outstanding" from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

The rating stems from the bank’s most recent Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) examination period of Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2020.

According to the CRA report, it is an evaluation of Queensborough's record of “meeting the credit needs of its entire community, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, consistent with safe and sound operation of the institution.”

Highlights from the report include:

Queensborough National Bank and Trust is recognized for its innovation with IQ University, which delivers financial literacy classes to employees of companies and individuals within the bank’s Assessment Areas.

Queensborough offers a variety of traditional banking products for consumers and businesses, including free checking accounts in addition to new and innovative products and services.

The major factors that support this rating include:

The bank originates a substantial majority of loans within its Assessment Areas.

The overall geographic distribution of home mortgages and small business and farm loans is excellent.

The distribution of home mortgages and small business and farm loans among borrowers of different income levels is excellent.

Community Development activities demonstrate excellent responsiveness to the credit needs of the bank’s Assessment Area through Community Development loans, donations, investments, and services.

During the examination period, Queensborough originated:

• 3,637 home mortgages for a total of $851,427,000

• 1,452 small business loans for a total of $221,315,000

• 402 small farm loans for a total of $50,355,000

The “Outstanding” CRA rating is a testament to Queensborough’s ongoing commitment to its surrounding community.

Founded in 1902, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. has more than 25 locations throughout Georgia.

Queensborough was named Best Small Bank in Georgia for 2021 by Newsweek.