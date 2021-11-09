Queensborough Bank names its first 'Qmmunity' Council

Queensborough National Bank and Trust announces the launch of its new Statesboro Qmmunity Council – a group of young professionals dedicated to serving the community in the Statesboro area.

Led by Queensborough’s Commercial Market Manager Judd Skinner, the newly formed Qmmunity Council aims to bring together a diverse group of local young professionals who are passionate about the Statesboro community.

The group will meet regularly to network, build relationships and participate in community outreach projects.

Those named to the council include:

Jarrod Akins – Vice President of Operations, Akins Construction

Josh Brannen – Owner, Josh Brannen Farms

Paulette Chavers – Owner, Refocus Counseling, District 2 City Councilwoman Statesboro

Win Lee – Insurance Agent, Lee, Hill, & Johnston

Justin Lewis – President, Lewis Print & Color

Dr. Ian Munger – ER Physician, Owner of Statesboro Urgent Care

Paige Navarro—Partner, Hall & Navarro

Ben Perkins—Accountant, Parrish & Bland

“The Statesboro Qmmunity Council was borne of the desire to give back through partnerships and outreach, while also expanding our collective brands,” Skinner said. “No one person can be all things at all times. However, by surrounding ourselves with diverse and trusted experts, we allow the opportunity for all who call Statesboro home the chance to prosper.”

Founded in 1902, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. is Georgia’s community bank with more than 25 locations throughout Georgia.



