Four teams competed Saturday in the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library’s first Community Jigsaw Puzzle tournament.

Each team, which consisted of at least one adult, worked on the same 1,000-piece puzzle, with the team that completed the puzzle the fastest declared the winner. The library plans to hold another tournament in the near future.

JASON MARTIN/Special to the Herald Each of the four teams worked on the same 1,000-piece puzzle in an attempt to complete it first.