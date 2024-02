McKeithen's True Value Hardware and Fixing the Boro teamed up to host a pet adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 27.

In addition to adoption services, Fixing the Boro's main mission is to make spaying and neutering services available and affordable to all.

The clinic is located at 915 E. Inman St., and inquires about services and adoptions can be made at fixingtheboro.com.

Kaytee Bartley, front, bonds and snuggles with foster puppy Elizabeth while Janelle Hoopes of Fixing the Boro offers some background. Bartley, who had previously adopted a cat from Fixing the Boro, fell in love with Elizabeth and took her home for a short trial before finalizing an adoption. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff