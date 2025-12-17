Public invited to PJ's Coffee grand opening Friday in Statesboro

PJ’s Coffee began serving its New Orleans-style coffee and pastries at its brand-new Statesboro store in November and on Friday, the public is invited to the official grand opening of the specialty shop.

According to a release from PJ’s, the community is invited from 10 a.m.-noon to the location off Fair Road, next to Wild Wing Café, to enjoy complimentary samples of PJ’s fresh pastries and some of the coffees and other beverages, while supplies last.

This opening marks the first PJ’s Coffee franchise for owners Thomas Scarborough and Jeramie Martin, who also operate the Huey Magoo’s restaurant in the Eagles Corner Shopping Center, near Publix.

After discovering PJ’s during a visit to another location, the Scarborough and Martin said they were drawn to its “Southern hospitality and commitment to excellence.”

“Statesboro is my hometown, so getting to bring brands we genuinely believe in back to this community means a lot to me,” Scarborough said. “When we visited PJ’s for the first time, we felt that same quality and welcoming ambiance we loved building with Huey Magoo’s. PJ’s has an energy and authenticity that fits Statesboro perfectly, and we can’t wait for locals to experience what makes it so special.”

PJ’s is now part of a crowded coffee specialty shop field in Statesboro that includes two Dunkin’, three Starbucks, a Daily Grind, Ellianos Coffee, Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, Three Trees Coffee, Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse, Brewed Awakenings Café and the soon-to open Dutch Bros. Coffee on Highway 80 East.

PJ’s Coffee will feature a double drive-thru and offer indoor service, as well. The menu features beignets dusted with powdered sugar and signature drinks, such as PJ’s Original Cold Brew Iced Coffee, a Pralines & Cream Latte, a classic Café au Lait and a rotating selection of seasonal beverages. PJ’s also offers full catering options, according to the release.

Statesboro’s PJ’s will be open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sundays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Phyllis Jordan founded PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans in 1978. In 2008, the company was purchased by New Orleans natives and brothers Paul, Steven and Scott Ballard. PJ’s operates 185 stores, including four international locations.



