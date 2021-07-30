Public invited to re-opening of renovated Luetta Moore Park on Saturday

City of Statesboro and Bulloch County officials will hold a re-opening ceremony for the extensively renovated Luetta Moore Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

The ceremony will mark the opening of Luetta Moore’s new swimming pool, splash pad, volleyball court and playground. The city and county governments are inviting people to bring their swimsuits to try the pool and splash pad free between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Also, there will be free hotdogs and bottled water from 2-3 p.m. An inflatable bouncy house will be available for play until 5 p.m. Masks will not be required and there will be hand sanitizer available at the hot dog stand, city officials said.

The pool and splash pad also will be open for free from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.

After opening weekend, the pool and splash pad will have a $3 per person admission fee and are scheduled to operate 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays, plus 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, before closing until May.

When open, the pool will have certified lifeguards on duty.