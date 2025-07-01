Public defender, D.A. argue over pretrial gag order request in officer assault case

It’s not every day that the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit’s chief public defender and elected district attorney personally argue conflicting concerns for a defendant’s right to a fair trial and the public’s right to know in front of a judge at the Bulloch County Judicial Annex, but it happened Monday morning. Chief Public Defender Renata Newbill-Jallow had filed a motion for a gag order, seeking to restrict pretrial communication outside the courtroom in the case of Anthony DeJarion Kent. Now 20, Kent is the Vidalia man facing multiple charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer and felony obstruction in connection with the April 16, 2024 shooting of Advanced Patrol Officer Joey Deloach of the Statesboro Police Department. DeLoach received a life-threatening injury, but survived and recovered to return to active duty.