Prosser requests transfer from Statesboro High

Statesboro High School Principal Chad Prosser has asked to be transferred to a new administrative role within the Bulloch County Schools district after the end of the current school year.

Prosser, who has served as principal of Statesboro High since 2019, made a request to Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson, according to a media release from the school system.

"I love Statesboro High School, the students we serve, and especially the people I get to work with every day," Prosser was quoted as saying. "But I believe I need to devote more time to my family, especially my three children."

With more than 1,700 students, Statesboro High is the largest school in the district and 50% larger, by enrollment, than the second-largest, Southeast Bulloch High. Statesboro High’s principal leads a faculty and staff of more than 155 people.

The announcement provided by BCS Public Relations Director Hayley Greene states that Prosser has asked “to be considered for other available positions in the district for the new school year,” which begins July 1 for administrators on 12-month contracts.

He is expected to continue to lead Statesboro High through June 30.

At this point Wilson has not announced where he wants Prosser to serve next year. The media release indicates only that he is “considering” the request. But it also includes a statement from Wilson that he intends to keep Prosser in a leadership role in the district.

"Chad Prosser is an asset to this district," Wilson said in the announcement. "He has the leadership capacity that we value and continue to need. As we match our leaders' skills to the specific needs of our district or the new school year, it will definitely include Mr. Prosser."

The district’s annual process of reviewing current principals’ contracts and assignments is currently underway and usually concludes in May.

"I appreciate that Superintendent Wilson has been gracious enough to consider my request, and I look forward to continuing to serve the students of Bulloch County for years to come,” Prosser is quoted as saying.

He first served Bulloch County Schools as a student teacher at William James Middle School, while completing his bachelor's degree in secondary education with a major in mathematics at Georgia Southern University. He now holds master's and specialist's degrees in educational leadership from Georgia Southern and from Argosy University in Sarasota, Florida, respectively.

Prosser’s first full-time teaching assignment with the district was in 2004, when he was hired as a math teacher for his alma mater, Statesboro High. He also served as an assistant softball coach and as the head soccer coach until 2011.

His first administrative role was as an assistant principal at Langston Chapel Middle School from 2011-2014. He then moved back to Statesboro High in 2014, to serve as an assistant principal and athletic director.

When the school's previous principal, Dr. Ken LeCain, retired in 2019, Wilson and the Bulloch County Board of Education chose Prosser to take the helm of the school.

Search underway

The school district has initiated a search for a qualified candidate to lead Statesboro High, the announcement stated. The position, along with other available opportunities with the school system, is posted on its website at www.bullochschools.org/jobs

Wilson’s goal is to have a new principal in place by Aug. 1, the announcement stated.

As part of the school district’s annual faculty contract recommendations each spring, Wilson, as superintendent, provides the Board of Education memos noting any transfers he intends to make of school-level administrators for the next school year, Greene noted in the release.

But the Board of Education is not required to vote on transfers of administrators between schools, she wrote.

Legally, the board must vote on permanent promotions, such as of teachers to administrative positions, and the hiring of any personnel who are new to the system.

MLES Co-Principals

Wilson also sometimes appoints personnel to positions of higher responsibility on an interim basis, such as assistant principals to serve as interim or acting principals, for up to one year.

In fact, one school in the district, Mattie Lively Elementary School, is currently led by two interim co-principals.

In December, Wilson appointed Mattie Lively’s assistant principals, Al Dekle and Farrah Reddick, to serve as co-principals for the remainder of the school year, in effect all of second semester.

At that time, Wilson reassigned Mattie Lively Elementary’s previous principal, Dr. Laurie Mascolo, to serve as the special education coordinator for Langston Chapel Elementary School.

The superintendent also assigned Valerie Powell, who was Mattie Lively Elementary School’s gifted-program teacher, to serve as its interim assistant principal.

“The school district plans to have a new (MLES) principal in place by August in time for the new school year,” Greene stated in a January email.

She notes that Dekle and Reddick could apply and be considered along with other applicants.

LCMS vacancy

A middle school principal position is also open to applicants for the 2021-22 term, since Dr. Todd Veland has been serving as principal of Langston Chapel Middle School on temporary assignment through the 2020-21 school year.

While not calling this an “interim” position, Wilson indicated last summer that Veland was expected to return to the school system central office, where he was previously a school improvement director, after one year.

So, the school system is now advertising for one elementary school, one middle school and one high school principal, as well as four other administrative positions, listed at www.bullochschools.org/jobs.