Program aims to better dispose of Christmas boxes, wrapping

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the city of Statesboro are holding the seasonal holiday program “Operation Safe Disposal” for Statesboro residents.

The program began Monday and offers citizens a safe alternative to disposing of boxes for TVs, computer gaming systems, sound systems, or other valuables. By providing separate waste containers, citizens do not have to place such items curbside for potential burglars to see in neighborhoods.

Waste containers will be provided for drop-off gift boxes, packing materials and wrapping paper only now through Dec. 30 at the following five locations:

➤ Statesboro Police Department (25 W. Grady St.)

➤ Statesboro Fire Department Station #2 (1533 Fair Rd.)

➤ Statesboro Public Works (5 Braswell St.)

➤ Statesboro Waste Water Treatment Plant (302 Briarwood Rd.)

➤ Railroad Street Public Parking Lot near Hill Street

No Christmas trees, household garbage, yard waste or other such items should be placed in these containers.

For more information, contact Amanda Clements with Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful. More information can be found at keepstatesborobullochbeautiful.org.