Pro wrestlers 'Smackdown Hunger' benefits Feed the Boro

The "Smackdown Hunger" pro wrestling fundraiser to benefit Feed the Boro was held Friday, March 6, at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. Feed the Boro hosts monthly food drops, holiday meal deliveries and emergency response efforts all fueled by volunteers and local donors. There are no paid employees or facilities to maintain – all funds raised go directly to impacting food insecurity. For anyone interested in volunteering, donating, or becoming a sponsor, more information is available at feedtheboro.com/#contact.