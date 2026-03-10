By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Pro wrestlers 'Smackdown Hunger' benefits Feed the Boro
BK Bennet, bottom, prepares to slam Hunter Young to the mat during their #1 Contender match at the "Smackdown Hunger" pro wrestling fundraiser at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex to benefit Feed the Boro on Friday, March 6. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The "Smackdown Hunger" pro wrestling fundraiser to benefit Feed the Boro was held Friday, March 6, at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. Feed the Boro hosts monthly food drops, holiday meal deliveries and emergency response efforts all fueled by volunteers and local donors. There are no paid employees or facilities to maintain – all funds raised go directly to impacting food insecurity. For anyone interested in volunteering, donating, or becoming a sponsor, more information is available at feedtheboro.com/#contact.