'Prince' band to headline 9th annual Rockin' Out Alzheimer's set for Friday, August 5

By ANGYE MORRISON

amorrison@discoveringbulloch.com





The ninth annual concert for Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s is set for Friday, Aug. 5 at The Blue Room in Statesboro. This year’s event features Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience, a do-not-miss performance if you are a Prince fan.

Darron Burnette, part of Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s leadership, says they have already exceeded their expected fundraising amount. This just includes sponsorships thus far, and he’s hopeful that once ticket sales are included in that number, the amount will far exceed the $80,000 raised last year.

“We’ve been blessed so much each year. Normally, we raise about $80,000, and so far, just with sponsorships, we have exceeded that. We’re just blessed to have such great support from the community,” Burnette said.

Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s Statesboro began in 2012, and the concerts began in 2013. Since that time, the organization has raised more than $800,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association. The organization became an official foundation in 2018.

Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s Statesboro established and maintains the Caring Closet, with provides support for families in Southeast Georgia who are caring for loved ones with dementia. The closet stocks adult briefs, pull-ups, wipes, barrier creams, gloves, dry shampoo and bed pads. These items can add up cost-wise, Burnette said, so providing them free of charge when families need them most is crucial.

He added that they also provide outreach assistance and educational support for caregivers, helping people to learn to care for their loved ones. In addition, they have partnered with Georgia Southern University and Ogeechee Technical College to provide scholarships for students studying geriatric care.

“We’re supporting their education and those people who are really trying to understand the disease,” he said. “It’s not just something you can just deal with; you have to learn to handle the patient.”





Barnette said the organization is also working toward becoming more of a regional resource for doctors, families and healthcare workers as well. They have provided more than 500 copies of Coach Broyle’s Playbook, free of charge, to caregivers.

“It really has been the greatest resource that we’ve been able to provide,” he said. “And we just want do more of that; coaching, counseling and helping people who say, ‘What do I do? How do I deal with this situation?’ Really just be a support for them.”

Bunette says Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s fully supports the Alzheimer’s Association and all that they do, and 100% of the money raised in the concerts goes to support the association and the local outreach.

“We just really want to totally help people in Southeast Georgia. One hundred percent of the funds we raise goes back to support. We don’t have any administrative costs,” he said.

The concert begins on Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at www.bigtickets.com. For more information, contact Burnette at (912) 536-4133, or Chandler Dennard at (912) 536-9386.



