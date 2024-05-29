By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Primary results certified; Newkirk vs. Stringer runoff set for June 18
Early voting June 10-14; runoff only on Republican ballot in District 2
Poll worker Steve Healy, right, welcomes Barbara Taylor as she prepares to cast her ballot at Pittman Park United Methodist Church as Bulloch County residents head to the polls on Tuesday, May 21.
In this file photo, poll worker Steve Healy, right, welcomes Barbara Taylor as she prepares to cast her ballot at Pittman Park United Methodist Church as Bulloch County residents head to the polls on Tuesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
Bulloch County’s Board of Elections and Registration certified local results of the May 21 general primary and nonpartisan general election Tuesday. So the process is now underway for the June 18 runoff between incumbent Jappy Stringer and challenger Nick G. Newkirk for county Board of Commissioners District 2, Seat C.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter