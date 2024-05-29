Bulloch County’s Board of Elections and Registration certified local results of the May 21 general primary and nonpartisan general election Tuesday. So the process is now underway for the June 18 runoff between incumbent Jappy Stringer and challenger Nick G. Newkirk for county Board of Commissioners District 2, Seat C.
Primary results certified; Newkirk vs. Stringer runoff set for June 18
Early voting June 10-14; runoff only on Republican ballot in District 2
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter