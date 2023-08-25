Prayers, tears for lost classmates at Mill Creek vigil – Tuesday accident takes lives of young brothers

The accident Tuesday that left a Statesboro mother dead also has taken the lives of her two sons.
Bulloch County Coroner Richard Pylant said Thursday that Knowledge and Kingston Fields succumbed to their injuries from the crash.
Knowledge, 5, and Kingston, 4, were flown by helicopter Tuesday afternoon in critical condition with severe head injuries to Memorial Hospital in Savannah.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the boys’ mother Shatasha M. Fields died at the scene of the accident. Fields was working in custodial services at Georgia Southern University at the time of her death.
Dozens of grieving family, friends and classmates gathered for a prayer vigil Thursday afternoon in front of Mill Creek Elementary, where Knowledge and Kingston went to school.
A Go Fund Me account is now set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses caused by the tragedy. To donate, go to https://gofund.me/64dc86ce
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Nissan Versa sedan driven by Shatasha Fields was heading west on Jones Mill Road about 2:15 p.m. Fields did not yield to traffic at the intersection of the Highway 301 Bypass and was stuck on the passenger side by a Cadillac SUV.
The collision caused the ejection of one child in the Versa and caused another to be entrapped.
Firefighters with the Statesboro Fire Department were able to extract the entrapped child and that child along with the child who was ejected were taken by Bulloch County EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The children were then air lifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Deputy Coroner Chuck Francis said.
According to the GSP, the driver of the Cadillac and a child in the vehicle were transported to East Georgia Regional in serious condition.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will investigate the circumstances of the accident and issue a full report at a later date.