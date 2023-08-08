Portal’s late rally edges Bulloch Academy in Paulson scrimmage

Last year the Bulloch Academy Gators came back to score late in their preseason scrimmage against Portal and won 21-20. Friday night, it looked like that may be the score once again as the Gators took a 21-20 lead with less than three minutes to play.



This time around, however, the Panthers were able to answer as quarterback Elijah Coleman scrambled around and found Amir Jackson at the 10-yard line with a 30-yard pass. Jackson was able to break away from a tackle and score as Portal hung on to win 27-21.

It may have been just a scrimmage, but when two teams from Bulloch County meet on the playing field, it not only draws a crowd, but the players involved typically know one another and want to beat each other. Throw in the fact that this game was moved to Paulson Stadium, and it felt like a little more than a typical preseason scrimmage.

The Gators came out looking good as they scored on their first two possessions. Bulloch Academy moved downfield on their opening drive, working primarily with their option attack, and scored on a tough seven-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Smart. The Gator defense held, and the offense drove down and scored again, this time on a 20-yard touchdown run from Effingham County transfer Danya Garvin for a 14-0 lead.

“I felt we came out sharp,” said Bulloch Academy coach Aaron Phillips. “We did whatever we wanted on both sides of the ball and looked like the team I feel we can be. From about the second quarter on, we really did a poor job of letting their two best players beat us, and got a little sloppy on offense.”

The two players Phillips was referring to are quarterback Elijah Coleman and receiver Amir Jackson, who accounted for all four of the Panther touchdowns Friday.

“Those two guys are very special,” said Portal coach Jason McEachin. “They can’t do it without a little help, but there is a reason they are being recruited, and at any time they can make a play that can go for a touchdown. We are fortunate to have them, and they made some huge plays tonight.”