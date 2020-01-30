Portal High School Hall of Fame to induct 12 members Saturday

In the third year of its existence, the Portal High School Hall of Fame will add 12 members, including seven distinguished alumni members and five honorary members.

Open to the public, the ceremony will be held in the Portal Middle High School cafeteria at 2 p.m. Saturday. Since six individuals were honored the first year, 2018, and seven more in 2019, this year’s induction will expand the Hall of Fame membership to 25 persons.

However, 2018 was designated as a year to install the first set of alumni Hall of Famers from the Class of 1960 and prior years. 2019 was the year to induct members from the Class of 1980 and before, and 2020 is for members from the Class of 2000 and before.

So in these first three years, the committee has been playing “catch up” to establish the Hall of Fame, said PHS Hall of Fame Committee President Harvey Williams Sr. After this year, the organization’s bylaws currently limit the Hall of Fame Committee to adding three to five alumni members plus one honorary member each year.

“I think for everybody’s who’s nominated, it’s well deserved,” Williams said when asked to comment on this year’s inductees. “You look for character. You look for people that do good in the community, that give back to the community.… “Athletics is just one part of it. You look at their citizenship and character.”

“Actually, being a Portal alum, it’s good that we can have a hall of fame for the Portal alums. It’s well overdue,” added Williams, who was inducted to the Hall of Fame last year.

Alumni inductees

The seven 2020 alumni inductees span 45 years of graduating classes, from 1955 to 1999, inclusive.

They are Jackie W. Anderson, Class of 1955; Ronnie Anderson, Class of 1960; Jennifer Motes Yates, Class of 1999; Toby Roberts, Class of 1962; Randy Raymond Sr., Class of 1979; Tendai Haggins, Class of 1987; and Alfonzo Hall, Class of 1972.

Honorary members

The five honorary members to be added include one married couple being honored together, one other living honoree and two honorees being added posthumously.

These new honorary Hall of Famers are Roy and Deborah Thompson; Gwendolyn Lane; the late Franklin Coleman, 1937-2009; and the late Dr. Leila Daughtry Denmark, 1898-2012.