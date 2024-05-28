Portal High celebrates the graduating class of 2024

Portal High School held its 2024 graduation Friday, May 2r inside the school's gymnasium.

Graduates sing the Alma Mater at the end of Portal High School's graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Nehemiah Reyes, center, gets a head full of silly string as freshly-minted graduates celebrate following Portal High School graduation ceremony on Friday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Portal High School salutatorian Makaila Johnson gets emotional as she thanks her dad and others for their support during her academic career during Friday's graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



After inclement weather forced the Portal High School graduation ceremony indoors, graduates gathered in the media center before taking center stage on Friday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Briar Lee pumps his fist for fellow graduates during the Portal High School graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Cam’ron Riley makes it official as he moves his tassel from the right to the left, during Portal High School's graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Valedictorian Gage Bunch delivers his speech during the Portal High School graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A packed gym stands at attention for the National Anthem to kick off the Portal High School graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Caps and silly string fly following the Portal High School graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff













