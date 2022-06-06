Pope marks 50 years in the Boro

Pope Construction Company, Inc. is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, according to a release from the company.

To commemorate the milestone, the company scheduled some special events. First, the company held a clay shoot on May 19 to recognize the hard work of its employees and subcontractors. About 55 participants enjoyed the day at Bay Gall Sporting Clays shooting clays and a buffet lunch provided by Uncle Shug’s Bar-B-Q Place.

A reception was held at the company’s office location on May 26. The evening event provided an opportunity for community members, business leaders and others to come by the office and share their memories of the past 50 years. Honey Catering provided the hors d’oeuvres for the evening.

Pope Construction Company has come a long way since its formation in 1972, said company president Jeff Pope.

The release said the company was founded by the late Donnie Pope in Statesboro “on the cornerstones of honesty, morality, and outstanding business ethics. He started the company with few resources or contacts yet possessed the knowledge and determination to perform at the level of competitors.

Today, Pope Construction Company completes projects all over the southeast.

“We are proud to be able to celebrate this milestone this year,” Jeff Pope said. “Thank you to all our employees, subcontractors and suppliers for making the past 50 years great. We are excited about our future and look forward to the next 50 years.”



