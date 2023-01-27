Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia

ATLANTA — A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State.

The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – for allowing Georgia voters to decide whether casinos should be allowed to set up shop here.

“Casino gaming would be an enormous economic boost and job creator for our state,” said Dan McLagan, spokesman for All in Georgia, the casino industry group that commissioned the poll. “Georgia should go big and up our game as an economic powerhouse, tourist destination and job creator.”

The survey showed bipartisan support for legalized gambling, with 73% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans favoring the proposal.

Legalizing casinos was supported by 66% of poll respondents, while sports betting found favor with 60%. Both likely would require Georgia voters to pass a constitutional amendment before either could take effect.

Legislation calling for legalizing gambling in Georgia has been a perennial topic for the General Assembly in recent years. However, none of the proposals have made it through the legislature amid opposition from organizations of religious conservatives, which carry a lot of clout under the Gold Dome.

The poll’s margin of error was plus-or-minus 3.46%.