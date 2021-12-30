Police: Sylvania man fires shot at girlfriend

A Sylvania man faces charges of aggravated assault after police said he fired a shot at his girlfriend.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said in a release that SPD patrol officers responded about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday to the Honey Bowen Building area on Max Lockwood Drive for a reported robbery and shots fired incident.

Upon arrival, the officers met with a woman and her two minor children. According to the release, she said that her boyfriend, later identified as Joel Parrish of Buttermilk Road in Sylvania, had followed her to the Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department after a domestic dispute at the Knights Inn on South Main Street.

“Parrish allegedly robbed the victim of her phone and fired a shot in her direction,” Akins said. “The victim then fled with her children, followed by Parrish, until she entered the Recreation Department’s Honey Bowen Building and was able to obtain help.”

Akins said officers and detectives responded to the area and were able to locate Parrish on South Main Street. Parrish, 43, fled on foot but was apprehended on South College Street by officers.

Also, a handgun, which was discarded by Parrish during the foot pursuit, was found, Akins said. Parrish was transported to the Bulloch County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Other charges are possible as the investigation progresses, Akins said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.