Police seek suspect in Rucker Lane fatal shooting

Statesboro police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Rucker Lane Friday evening, according to a press release from Captain Jared Akins of the Statesboro Police Department

On Friday at 7:23 p.m., SPD officers responded to a residential area on Rucker Lane in Statesboro for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a male shot in the parking lot. Despite medical efforts, the victim died of his injuries.

He was identified as 19-year-old Morice Shiggs of Sylvania, and his family has been notified of his death, according to Akins.

Shiggs was not a Georgia Southern student.

Detectives processed the scene for evidence and canvassed the area for witnesses. The investigation is in its early stages and detectives are requesting anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward, Akins said.

Any information can be forwarded directly to Det. Cross or Cpt. Akins at 912-764-9911 or anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.