Police seek info after Saturday shooting death

Statesboro Police are asking for information from the public after a man was discovered Saturday evening shot to death behind an apartment complex.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, Statesboro police officers were sent to Pinewood Manor Apartments on Packinghouse Road on reports a man was shot at that location. Upon arrival, officers discovered 26-year-old De’onta Trowel-Mosteller behind an apartment block dead from gunshots.

Akins said Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area as well to assist in securing the outdoor scene.

“The investigation (by SPD detectives) indicates that there were multiple individuals in close proximity to the incident,” Akins said. “Detectives are asking them to come forward and offer their observations to further the investigation.

Akins said management at Pinewood Manor provided all possible assistance to detectives.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Akins at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.