Police Report - 1/10/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Cornelius Berhard Edwards, 40, Register – Disorderly conduct.

Timothy Dejuan Hagins, 31, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Shontavious, Allen Sallie, 40, Claxton – Wanted by Long County Sheriff’s Office.

John Wayne Smith, 55, Statesboro – Terroristic threats and acts, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, reckless conduct, battery/family violence first offense.

Eric Jermaine Stokes, 53, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Keyonna Olivia Bellamy, 23, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Albert Christopher Bryant, 24, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, possession of marijuana less than one oz., theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

Tymere Deaun Chambers, 20, Statesboro – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following too closely.

Danielle Nicole Collins, 42, Statesboro – Possession with intent of cocaine, two counts possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Shantavia Vernice Frazier, 39, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Colin Harvey Giles, 20, Woodstock – Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol under 21, public drunkenness.

Laquavion Antwon Haynes, 24, Statesboro Possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana.

Nicholas Steven McBride, 26, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Jenifer Anne Nesmith, 36, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Elijah Antonio Smith, 23, Statesboro – Terroristic threats and acts.

Miesha Renee Washington, 31, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Keondra Vonche Jenkins, 24, Statesboro – Wanted by Bryan County.

Makayla Catherine Johnson, 19, Statesboro – Battery.

Aarian Chavez Lanier, 37, Statesboro – Aggravated battery.

Derrick Ramon Mainer, 46, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Anania Rae Ngubenia, 18, Statesboro – Battery.

Angelica Neve Stallworth, 18, Buford – Battery.

Markivous Tyshawn Watson, 18, Claxton – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Chadarius Tywan Williams, 27, Pembroke – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, affray, criminal trespass, battery, criminal trespass damage to property.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Milton Carlton Aspinwall, 41, Metter – Aggressive driving, following too closely.

Anita Lavette Crumbley, 43, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Breon Carlos Gettis, 24, Jacksonville, Fla. – Possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession and use of drug related objects, two counts possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana or K2/felony.

Tykevionna Mylir Parker, 24, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Adrian Allen Wiley, 49, Alpharetta – Aggressive driving, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Bruce Marlin Cannon, 38, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Ethan Cleveland Croft, 18, Gainesville – DUI under 21, lighted headlights/other lights required, possession of a fraudulent license.

Keon Malik Marshall, 30, Statesboro – DUI less safe combination 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Larry Terrill Scarboro, 50, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Deshun Keunte Horsley, 19, Newnan – Aggravated stalking.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 36 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 22 calls Friday; 52 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; Five calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; six calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — 23 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call, one rescue call and 23 medical calls Saturday; one accident calls, one fire call and 37 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; four first responder calls and six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and nine medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 34 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Saturday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday.

Screven County 911 – One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Saturday.

Language Line – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy